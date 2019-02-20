|
|
|
Benny James Segina Sr., a US Army Veteran, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born on April 07, 1940 to James Segina and Naglenabah Segina in Lower Greasewood, Arizona. A funeral service will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Catholic Church in Lower Greasewood, Arizona. Burial will follow at the Private family plot also in Greasewood, Arizona. Benny's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 458 County Road 6100, Kirtland, New Mexico, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More