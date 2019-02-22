|
|
Shiprock, NM
Benny James Segina Sr.
April 7, 1940 - February 15, 2019
Benny James Segina Sr., 78, a U.S. Army Veteran of Shiprock passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Northern Navajo Medical Center. He was born on April 7, 1940 to James and Glenhabah Segina in Lower Greasewood, AZ. Benny was born to "Coyote Pass People" and born for "One Who Walks Around People".
Benny is originally from Lower Greasewood, Arizona but he made his home in Shiprock, NM and Farmington for the last 22 years. He was a loving and devoted husband and grandpa. He was a traditional Roadman and Medicine man. He enjoyed helping people and encouraging, inspiring and motivating anyone who crossed his path. He enjoyed his grandson JT Rodeo, working on vehicles with his son Leonard Jr. and picking on his grandkids. He had so much love for the "Girls" Naya, Leah & Lani. He will be missed everyday by his grandkids and wife.
Benny is preceded in death by his son, Benny James Segina Jr. "Sunny," daughter, Barbara Ann Segina Clark, parents, James and Glenhabah Segina, brothers, John Segina, Harvey Tseyiinii, Ben Segina, sisters, Agnes Kinlecchinii, Marie Spencer, Johanna James, Mary Segina, Lucy Segina.
Benny is survived by his wife, Betty S. Segina, grandsons, Leonard Clark Jr. LiBennett Segina, granddaughters, Len (Truman Begaye), Lelina Harvey (Purnell), Winona Segina (Chas), Juana Segina, Tisha Segina, Lita Begay.
Great-grandchildren, Brittany, Kaitlin, JT, Taylor, Cal & Terrell Begaye, Sharice Henry, LaNaya, Leah, Lehlani Clark, Jullian Shorty, Ezra Joe Jr. and 2 great-great-great-grandchildren on the way.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Cope Memorial Kirtland Chapel, 458 CR 6100, Kirtland, NM. Honorary Pallbearers, Leonard Clark Jr., Truman Begaye, LiBennett Segina, JT Begaye, Purnell Henry, Chas Shorty, Jorge Jay Harrison, Jullian Shorty.
Benny's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, 458 Road 6100, 505-598-9636. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019