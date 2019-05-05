|
Bernadette Paul- Gutierrez
12/9/1965 - 5/1/2019
Bernadette, 53, was surrounded by her loving family as she took a peaceful breath and went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 1, 2019. She was born to parents Sally Ortiz and Bernabe Fernandez on December 9, 1965 in Espanola, New Mexico.
Bernadette managed Regency Mobile Park. Her joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She was a gifted and talented cook. She loved family barbeques and hiking with her husband and dogs. She is preceded in death by her father; Bernabe Fernandez, her first husband; Dennis Paul, brother; Norman Ortiz, stepfather; Johnny Ortiz, grandmother; Matilda Chacon, grandfather; Gabriel Martinez, aunts, uncles and cousins. Bernadette is survived by her husband; Dean Gutierrez, mother; Sally Ortiz, sons; Daniel Chacon (Shae), Gabriel Chacon and Anthony Paul, mother-in-law; Elizabeth Gutierrez, brother; Arthur Trujillo (Lena), sister; Debbie Hernandez (Ted) and grandchildren; Irelynn Chacon, Eriselli Chacon, Esme Chacon, Jeremiah Chacon, Andrew Chacon and Isaac Chacon.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Word of Life Christian Center in Farmington, NM.
Bernadette's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Farmington 404 W Arrington St. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-327-5142
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 5, 2019