|
|
Bernard "Bernie" Rogan
Farmington - Bernie Rogan, 72, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Creator on August 7, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York to his parents Margaret and Bernard Rogan on February 27, 1947.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son.
Bernie is survived by his wife Myra (Goertz) and a blended family consisting of Kristin Salinas (Jose), Kathleen Pennington (Bryan), Michelle Buchannan (Jerry), Thomas Rogan (Wendy), and Levi Dodge (Aleisha). Grandchildren: TJ Rogan, Kevin Rogan, Andrew Rogan, Kayla Salinas, Paul Dodge, and Kira Buchanan. Brothers Bobbie Rogan (Beverly), and Grandon Goertz (Nancy Inskeep).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 1:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 1310 E. 25th Street.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019