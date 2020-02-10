Services
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
Aztec - Bernice McCauley passed away after a brief illness on February 6, 2020. She was born February 24, 1922, in Jaramillo, New Mexico. She spent most of her adult life living in San Francisco, California. While there, she worked as a ticket dispenser at Hotel St Francis. Bernice and husband John moved back to New Mexico after retiring. She is survived by sister Sophia Luckey and brother Saviniano (Sav) Martinez, and several nieces and nephews. Bernice was preceded in death by loving husband John, her parents Jose Benito and Cornelia Martinez, by two sisters, and two brothers. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12th at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Aztec, New Mexico at 11 am. She will be greatly missed. Mrs. McCauley is in the care of Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
