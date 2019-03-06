Services
Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec
405 South Main Avenue
Aztec, NM 87410
(505) 334-9332
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Joseph's Church
500 N. Mesa Verde
Aztec, NM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bloomfield Assembly of God
211 E Oak
Bloomfield, NM
Bernie Romero Arellano Obituary
Bernie Romero Arellano

Aztec - Bernie Romero Arellano, 70, of Aztec, NM went to meet the Lord surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019. Bernie was born on August 6, 1948 in Cuba, NM to Elias & Carmelita Romero.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ubaldo Arellano & her grandson, Jacob McKenzie. Bernie is survived by her children: Barbara (Johnny) Jacquez, Wanda (Raymond) Baldonado, Waldo (Diana) Arellano & Cheryl (Robert) Salazar; 15 grandchildren & 18 great grandchildren.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, March 8th at St. Joseph's Church, 500 N. Mesa Verde in Aztec, NM at 7:30 pm. A memorial service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held on Saturday, March 9th at Bloomfield Assembly of God, 211 E Oak Bloomfield NM at 11:00 am.

Bernie's care is entrusted to Cope Memorial Chapel of Aztec, 405 S. Main St., Aztec, NM, 505-334-9332. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com .
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Mar. 6, 2019
