|
|
Bertha Kennedy
Farmington - Bertha Mae Kennedy,77, went to be with our Lord on May 14th, 2019 in Farmington NM. Bertha was Born on October 31, 1941 in Megargel, TX to her parents Lundie and Frances Morgan.
Bertha met her husband Gilbert W. Kennedy in Wichita Falls, TX they were married on May 23, 1960. Bertha had a love for life, she was owner of Modo-Day dress shop in Farmington, NM, Bertha had many hobbies including, baking, cooking, coordinating events, and she loved and had a passion for the holidays and always went all out. Above all Bertha Loved her family.
Bertha is proceeded in death by her son Jackie Kennedy, Father Lundie Morgan and Mother Frances Morgan, and her brother James Morgan.
Survived by Husband Gilbert W. Kennedy, Daughter Sharon Long , son-in-law Bob Long, Sister Wanda Smith, Granddaughter Samantha Horn, and Great Granddaughters Trinity Horn and Ellie Blanco.
Graveside Services will be held @ 9:00 AM on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at Memorial Gardens in Farmington NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 23, 2019