Bertha Louise Bouren
In loving memory of our mother, Bertha Louise Bouren. Bertha was born in Afton, New York to Ray Lester Seale and Edna Louise Knapp. She had two sisters growing up, Phyllis Teeter and Dee Poole. She was a dedicated Christian woman all of her life, daily submerge and mediated on God's Word. Around the age of 12 years old, Bertha accepted Christ at a Billy Graham crusade. And worked to share God's Word.
Bertha married Russell Thurston Bouren, October 14, 1949. Russell and Betha were married 59 years. Via this union she inherited a sister in law, Kaye Bouren Stewart, who is still with us, another sister in law, Carol Bouren Richardson, and a brother in law, Les Bouren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Thurston Bouren, granddaughter Jessica Sarah Bouren, granddaughter Melissa Crawford, her husband Jimmie Crawford, and great grandchildren Grant and Chase, and her sister Phyllis Teeter and her sister in law Carol Bouren Richardson and Les Bouren.
Bertha and Russell Bouren had six children, four sons and two daughters all married. Bertha raised all of her children to love and serve the Lord. She ensured that they knew the Lord as their personal savior. Through her children, she had twenty-six grandchildren, sixty great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. Bertha wrote all of their names in her prayer book, and prayed for each and every one of them every night.
Bertha Bouren started her healthcare career at one of the hospitals in Sydney New York. This is where she received an invitation to work on the Navajo Reservation at White Rock Medical Facility in 1975. Because of her belief in the Lord, she felt the call to serve her fellow man here in New Mexico. She worked for this facility for approximately two years, during this time she earned her degree as a Registered Nurse through San Juan Colleges collaborative program through University of New Mexico. Bertha Bouren worked 27 + years at San Juan Regional Medical Center. She started her career on the surgical floor and work her way up to charge nurse there. She gained training through the University of Kansas to receive certification to be an operating room nurse and understand the procedures. (She shared how she was able to hold an eye ball during one of the surgeries and thought it was great.) Being an operating room nurse was one of her most favorite positions at San Juan Regional Medical Center. Through her certified educational experiences, she was able to go to the United Kingdom for a week long training. This was a memorable experience for both her and her husband Russell.
Bertha Bouren worked her way up to MRN at SJRMC before she retired and took her medical training to Physician offices and home health care. She retired again from home health care in 2002. This is when she and her husband purchased a home in Kirtland, New Mexico where she tended her gardens and cared for her great grandchildren. Bertha Bouren enjoyed Church functions, prayer service, time with family, gardening, fishing with her husband, and travel. Bertha Louise Bouren is greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a wonderful, spiritual, and faithful servant of the Lord right up until her passing. Bertha provided many persons in her nursing home spiritual guidance.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020