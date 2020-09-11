1/1
Betty Maxine Oakley
Betty Maxine Oakley

Farmington - Betty Maxine Oakley passed away at San Juan Regional on September 9, 2020. She was born in Morton County Kansas on November 12, 1932, to Azel R. Traxel and Pearl E. Piccard. She had 4 brothers and 2 sisters. 2 of the brothers and 2 sisters preceded her in death. The other 2 live in Arkansas. Betty lived in Akron, CO before the family moved to NW Arkansas in about the 1950s, she graduated from Rogers High School and attended business school in Tulsa, OK. While working at the Water Dept. in Fayetteville, AR she met Johnny J. Oakley, they were married on September 30, 1954. They had 2 children, Johnny Michael Oakley and Ronna Janette Calhan, Five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, one grandchild preceded her in death. Betty loved to play Bridge and go to the Casinos and will be greatly missed. She has been living at The Bridge Assisted Living Facility for the past 2 years.






Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
