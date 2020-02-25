|
|
Betty Rose Cohoe
Mesa, AZ - Betty Rose Cohoe, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. She was born October 19, 1941, in Red Valley, AZ. She is survived by her daughters: Terri E. Cohoe, Michelle E. Cohoe, Marlene E. Cohoe-Benally (Ricky), Yvette E. Cohoe, Elizabeth E. Cohoe-White (Michael). Grandchildren: Leigh A. Hayes, Rachel A. Schultz, Leilani M. Schultz-Mueller (Dustin), Gabrielle R. White, Jordan E. Cohoe (Jason), Erica L. Cohoe, Elijah K. Cohoe, Keanu T. Cohoe, Brady M. White, Reece C. White, Aaron T. Lameman. Great-Grandchildren: Liliuokalani N. Mueller, Savannah M. Villagran, Baby girl Villagran, Koa M. A. Bradford, Wyatt J. Hayes, Jacob A. Villagran, Thelonious M. Mueller. Her siblings: Lucy Harden, Hurley Jackson (Robertson), Myra Begay, Amy Jackson (Henderson), Wallace Begay Sr. (Bernice), Walter Begay (Kathy), Warren Begay (Suzanne). As well as many loved nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Jim and Mabel Jim Nakai Begay. Her sons Roger T. Cohoe Jr. and Terence E. Cohoe. Ex-spouse, Roger T. Cohoe Sr.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am Saturday, February 29 in the Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home &Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St. in Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020