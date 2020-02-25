Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Cohoe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rose Cohoe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Rose Cohoe Obituary
Betty Rose Cohoe

Mesa, AZ - Betty Rose Cohoe, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Mesa, AZ. She was born October 19, 1941, in Red Valley, AZ. She is survived by her daughters: Terri E. Cohoe, Michelle E. Cohoe, Marlene E. Cohoe-Benally (Ricky), Yvette E. Cohoe, Elizabeth E. Cohoe-White (Michael). Grandchildren: Leigh A. Hayes, Rachel A. Schultz, Leilani M. Schultz-Mueller (Dustin), Gabrielle R. White, Jordan E. Cohoe (Jason), Erica L. Cohoe, Elijah K. Cohoe, Keanu T. Cohoe, Brady M. White, Reece C. White, Aaron T. Lameman. Great-Grandchildren: Liliuokalani N. Mueller, Savannah M. Villagran, Baby girl Villagran, Koa M. A. Bradford, Wyatt J. Hayes, Jacob A. Villagran, Thelonious M. Mueller. Her siblings: Lucy Harden, Hurley Jackson (Robertson), Myra Begay, Amy Jackson (Henderson), Wallace Begay Sr. (Bernice), Walter Begay (Kathy), Warren Begay (Suzanne). As well as many loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Jim and Mabel Jim Nakai Begay. Her sons Roger T. Cohoe Jr. and Terence E. Cohoe. Ex-spouse, Roger T. Cohoe Sr.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am Saturday, February 29 in the Chapel at Mountain View Funeral Home &Cemetery, 7900 E. Main St. in Mesa, AZ 85207.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -