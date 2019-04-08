Bettye "Flo" Erwin



- - Bettye "Flo" Erwin, 90, died April 5, 2019 at Namaste House surrounded by her loving family. She danced through the gates of Heaven and into the arms of Jesus. Flo was born June 24, 1928 to Nadine and John Cannady.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, G. L. "Bob" Erwin, her children Gary Erwin and wife Linda, of Butte Valley, CA, Ellen Erwin of Oriental, NC, Jane Bekken and husband Jerry of Las Cruces, NM, Glenn Erwin and wife Lori of Waco, TX. Bob and Flo have 18 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.



She was greeted in Heaven by her son, Greg Erwin, her parents and grandparents, her sister, her brother-in-law, and many friends and family.



Flo attended Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, TX. It was there that she met the love of her life, Bob. They were married in Phoenix, Arizona June 23, 1947. They made their home in Abilene.



They moved to Farmington, NM in 1959. Bob taught and coached at Hermosa Junior High and Flo put her education on hold to raise her family. When the kids were all in school, she started substitute teaching and taking classes at San Juan College. She went to NM State in Las Cruces where she received her BA in Education. She taught American History at Hermosa and Tibbets. She also taught in the adult reading program at San Juan College.



Bob and Flo made their church home at Bethany Christian Church. Flo sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and was a member of CWF.



PEO was a very important part of Flo's life. She was initiated into the sisterhood in 1963 and she served on the NM State Board for 7 years. She served as president 1976-77.



As a senior in high school, she competed in and won the Arizona State Speech Contest. She went onto win the National Speech Contest held in North Carolina.



Her passions were God, family, teaching and travel.



Flo understood women's rights before there was a movement and was constantly working to see women educated and working to their full potential.



She was Mom, not only to her own 5 children but to anyone who needed a shoulder to cry on, a bed to sleep in or someone to talk to. She opened her heart and her home to anyone who needed her. That included student teachers, exchange students, children of cousins, grandchildren, nieces or nephews.



Bob and Flo were world travelers. They went to Germany, Scotland, Norway, Greece, Panama Canal, and Chile but their favorite was Norway



She was a wife, a mom, a granny, an aunt, a friend, a teacher and she was a lady.



Her arms were always open wide. Her embrace was strong.



A celebration of Flo's Life - Tuesday April 9, 2019



Bethany Christian Church



211 E. 30th St, Farmington, NM, 87401



Viewing - 1:00



Service - 2:00



Reception at Bethany following service Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 8, 2019