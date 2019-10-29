|
Beverly Gayle Herrera
Beverly Gayle Herrera was born on January 23rd 1964 in Goldendale Washington to Coy Ford and Audrey Eaton. She passed away on October 10, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.
She is survived by her parents, her husband Max Herrera, daughter Ciera Lierz Lopez (Ray), son Robert Herrera , stepson Max Herrera (Sarah), stepdaughter Brandy Ford (Ryan), father and mother in law Max and Gloria Herrera, sister Cindy Huntsman (Bob), nine grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
A memorial will be held on November 5th at 11:00 AM at McGee Park. A potluck will follow, please bring a dish if you plan to attend.
