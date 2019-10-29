Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
McGee Park
Beverly Gayle Herrera


1964 - 2019
Beverly Gayle Herrera Obituary
Beverly Gayle Herrera

Beverly Gayle Herrera was born on January 23rd 1964 in Goldendale Washington to Coy Ford and Audrey Eaton. She passed away on October 10, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.

She is survived by her parents, her husband Max Herrera, daughter Ciera Lierz Lopez (Ray), son Robert Herrera , stepson Max Herrera (Sarah), stepdaughter Brandy Ford (Ryan), father and mother in law Max and Gloria Herrera, sister Cindy Huntsman (Bob), nine grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

A memorial will be held on November 5th at 11:00 AM at McGee Park. A potluck will follow, please bring a dish if you plan to attend.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
