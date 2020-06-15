Bill J. Luce
Bloomfield - Bill J. Luce, born February 16, 1933, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on June 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Katherine Luce and his two brothers Lewis and Frank and sister Rosalee. He is survived by Sylvia Luce, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 67 years, his daughter Tina Riley and son Bill Luce, as well as, son-in-law Don Riley and daughter-in-law Wendi Luce. His four grandchildren are Daniel Riley (and wife Jacqueline), Shawn Riley, Melody Riley, and Mark Luce (and wife Jonacea). Great grandchildren are Forrest, Lily, Andrew, Layla, and Liam.
Bill graduated from Dexter High School in 1952, then married Sylvia Knoll before serving in the army overseas during the Korean Conflict. Upon returning home he worked many years as a meat cutter and Meat Department Manager. He then changed professions, becoming a licensed and bonded livestock buyer on the Navajo Reservation for over 40 years before retiring.
Bill was a kind, generous man who loved his wife and family, animals of all kinds, gardening and being outdoors. He was a hard-working, honest man who will be greatly missed by those who knew him, especially his loved ones.
The memorial service was Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Aztec First Baptist Church.
The service was live-streamed and is available for viewing one the church's website http://www.firstaztec.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the New Mexico Boys' and Girls' Ranch or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.