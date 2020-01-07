|
Billie Louise Bell
Aztec - Our beloved Mother and Grandmother, Billie passed away on January 2, 2020. Billie was born October 16, 1933 in Folsom, NM to Roy and Blanche Gripe. Billie was preceded in death by her mother Blanche, her father Roy, her daughter Tammy Kraxberger, and her grandson Joshua Bell. She is survived by her sons, Bill Bell of Delta Junction, Alaska, Rocky Bell (Linda), of Aztec, NM, Earl Bell (Barbara) of Aztec, NM, Will Bell (Roxanne) of Aztec, NM Louis Bell, of Delta Junction, AK, Chet Bell (Martha) of Aztec, NM, Rodney Bell, of Aztec, NM, and Henry Bell, of Aztec, NM and daughter Loretta Bell, of Kirtland, NM. Billie was a passionate gardener and loved to cook and can for her family. Billie enjoyed the 15 years she spent in Alaska living on the Kenai. She loved to spend her time with her little dog, Doby and her 10 children, 29 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Billie will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. A gathering of her family was held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 to celebrate her life.
