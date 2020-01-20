|
Billy Don Tucker, Jr.
Farmington - On Friday, January 17, 2020, Billy Don Tucker passed away at age 59.
Billy was born on March 29, 1960 in Silver City, NM but from the age of 10 to the present he lived in Farmington, NM.
As a young man he went to work in the oil field working for his brother, Terry Bouska. Later he found his true calling was for driving trucks.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Don Tucker, Sr, his mother Alice Sansing and his brother Terry Bouska.
He is survived by his sister's Vicki (Spence) Tucker and Meredith Hoyer and his girlfriend Dana Campbell. Also by step siblings Denise Henson and Eddie Sansing of Farmington NM and Rhonda Yates of Portales, NM.
A special thank you to Dana for being Billy's caretaker during his long struggle with cancer, confidante and constant companion.
The funeral will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10;30 a.m. at Farmington Funeral Home at 2111 W. Apache St. Farmington, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020