Rollie Mortuary
401 E Nizhoni Blvd
Gallup, NM 87301
(505) 863-4452
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Rollie Mortuary
Gallup, NM
1937 - 2019
Billy G. Saunders Obituary
Billy G. Saunders

Farmington - Billy G Saunders, born August 23rd, 1937 in Albuquerque N.M. passed away at home in the Continental Divide, NM on July 19th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother Mabel Nevins and father William Saunders. Billy is survived by his wife Carol J Saunders, son Jimmy Saunders, children Denise Cionelo, Charlene Reaux and his Sister Darlene Ortega, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 24th, 11 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, NM. Burial will be in Ramah, NM. Pallbearers are John Ashback, Joe Coddington, Herb Bass, Phillip Nelson, Tony Polich, and Russell Schumaker.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to .

Billy graduated from Durango High School in 1956. He drove truck for over 60 years and had well over a million miles on his beloved Kenworth Ole Mother. He enjoyed John Wayne movies, Carol's red chile enchiladas, the company of his big family and many friends. He welcomed critters with four feet and most of those with two. He loved to see people smile and they did when they saw him coming. His purpose in life was to keep a closet full of shirts because he loved giving them to others off his back.

God bless you Billy! We love you and miss you already.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 22 to July 24, 2019
