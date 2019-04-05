Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church
Farmington, NM
Farmington - Billy Gene Sawin "Grandad", 90, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo of 70 years. He is survived by his daughters' Glynna Stockham and Kathy Stewart, 4 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of his life at 11:00 am on Monday, April 8th at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Farmington.

Bill has been entrusted to Farmington Funeral Home, 2111 W. Apache St. in Farmington. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.farmingtonfuneral.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
