Services
Alternative Choice
804 North Dustin Avenue
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 326-3671
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Garlington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Lee Garlington Jr.


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Billy Lee Garlington Jr. Obituary
Billy Lee Garlington Jr

Kirtland - Billy Lee Garlington Jr., 56, of Kirtland, New Mexico passed away April 11, 2019. Billy was born April 27, 1962 in Salinas, California. Billy was a Veteran in the Army, he served in Korea. Billy "Jr" loved fast cars, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his kids. He loved teasing people, his favorites to tease were Matt and Anthony. He will be missed by all of us. We will always remember Billy's laughter and joking manners and keep the good memories in our hearts.

A special thanks to Adrienne Coan

for being a part of our family and helping during this time.

Billy is preceded in death by father Billy Garlington Sr., sister; Jackie and grandparents; Christina Bible, Frank Garlington and Mr & Mrs Heaney. He is survived by his ex-wife Suk Garlington, mother; Jody Heaney Sheppard, step-mom; Jeannie Garlington, son; Billy Garlington III "J.J.", daughters; Tina Joyner and Lisa Markey, sister; Patricia, Mardi, grandchildren; Noah E. Garlington, Tristan S. Garlington, Alexis & Evan Joyner and McKenzie Markey, niece; Brandi and others and nephew; Paul , Shane and others.

Billy's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-326-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now