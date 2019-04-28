|
|
Billy Lee Garlington Jr
Kirtland - Billy Lee Garlington Jr., 56, of Kirtland, New Mexico passed away April 11, 2019. Billy was born April 27, 1962 in Salinas, California. Billy was a Veteran in the Army, he served in Korea. Billy "Jr" loved fast cars, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his kids. He loved teasing people, his favorites to tease were Matt and Anthony. He will be missed by all of us. We will always remember Billy's laughter and joking manners and keep the good memories in our hearts.
A special thanks to Adrienne Coan
for being a part of our family and helping during this time.
Billy is preceded in death by father Billy Garlington Sr., sister; Jackie and grandparents; Christina Bible, Frank Garlington and Mr & Mrs Heaney. He is survived by his ex-wife Suk Garlington, mother; Jody Heaney Sheppard, step-mom; Jeannie Garlington, son; Billy Garlington III "J.J.", daughters; Tina Joyner and Lisa Markey, sister; Patricia, Mardi, grandchildren; Noah E. Garlington, Tristan S. Garlington, Alexis & Evan Joyner and McKenzie Markey, niece; Brandi and others and nephew; Paul , Shane and others.
Billy's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-326-9611
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Apr. 28, 2019