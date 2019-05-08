|
|
Billie Sue Brackman
Farmington - Billie Sue Brackman, 89, of Farmington, New Mexico passed away at home peacefully on May 5, 2019. Mrs. Brackman was born January 21, 1930 in Smackover Arkansas to John Paul Abbott and Bertha Mae Zylks.
Mrs. Brackman was preceded in death by her husband David Kent Brackman, parents John Paul Abbott and Bertha Mae Zylks, brother Lynn Abbott and grandson Jeremy Kent Brackman.
Sue is survived by her brother Ralph Abbott and wife Kathy, daughter Melissa Sue Culler and son Michael Kent Brackman, and his wife Vici, sister in-law Verla Abbott and grandchildren, Chad Brackman and wife Melissa, Rebecca Knesek and husband Billy, Michael Shane Forsyth and Trisha, Jennifer Villigas, Bryan Culler and wife Sarah, Steven Culler and Tracy, Chelsea Zamora and husband Jeremy, Charles Culler and wife Analee, Karl Culler and wife Mandy and great-grandchildren.
Sue was a long time resident of Katy, Texas. She taught cosmetology at Cy-fair high school in Cypress, Texas for 20 years and retired at the high school from teaching. Sue was involved with Katy Historical Society in which served as President for numerous years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 6pm-8pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington.
Graveside services and burial will be held in Rodessa, Louisiana.
The family wishes to thank Beehive Assisted Living for the care and love they gave to our mother and grandmother.
Sue's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on May 8, 2019