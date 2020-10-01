1/
Bob Ivy
Bob Ivy

Bloomfield - Dear Family and Friends,

Our beloved husband and father Bob Ivy left us on September 30, 2020 to be with the Lord. He was born in Monahans, Texas on July 3, 1941 to Joyce Ivy and Willie Bob Ivy. Bob had 3 sisters two of whom predeceased him, Patsy (Vernon) Wade (Deceased), Jo Ann (Dewey) Shockley (Deceased) and Zela Kay (Jack) Ensor. He leaves his wife of 58 years Vicki Ivy, three children Todd (Barbara) Ivy, Cherri Ivy, Richard (Katie) Ivy, seven grandchildren, Alecia (Chase) Truby, Jose Velasquez, Ryan (Claire) Ivy, Trevor Ivy, Rheagan Ivy, Bristol Ivy, Tuesday Ivy and one great grandchild Cameron Truby.

Bobs career in the Oil and Gas Industry lasted a lifetime. As a child he would sit in his parents living room to drill oil wells with his Uncle Clyde.

He will be cremated no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to be made in Bobs honor to the Baptist Children's Home or your favorite charity.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
