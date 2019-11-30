Services
Bob Max Browning

Bob Max Browning Obituary
Bob Max Browning

Farmington - 93

Born Oct 10, 1926 Mineola, TX

Died Nov 27, 2019 in Farmington, NM

Parents Rufus Browning & Thelma Neighbors

Bob & Gwyneth were married in Jan 1951 and moved to Farmington area in 1956. Bob was involved in real estate, land development and ranching

Bob was proceded in death by daughter Rebecca Dawn and son Troy Lee. Bob is survived by wife Gwyneth of 68 years, his daughter Lynden, grand daughters Kathi (Felix), Nicole (Rick), great grand children Chris & Miranda.

A memorial service will take place Dec 4 2019 at 11am at Pinion hills SDA church with a reception immediately following service.

Honorary pallbearers

Dusty Pierce

Rick Walters

Mark Robinson

Richard White

Felix Briones III

Jim Capps

Memorials may be sent to Brewer Lee & Larkin or donations to made in Bob's name.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019
