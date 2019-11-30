|
|
Bob Max Browning
Farmington - 93
Born Oct 10, 1926 Mineola, TX
Died Nov 27, 2019 in Farmington, NM
Parents Rufus Browning & Thelma Neighbors
Bob & Gwyneth were married in Jan 1951 and moved to Farmington area in 1956. Bob was involved in real estate, land development and ranching
Bob was proceded in death by daughter Rebecca Dawn and son Troy Lee. Bob is survived by wife Gwyneth of 68 years, his daughter Lynden, grand daughters Kathi (Felix), Nicole (Rick), great grand children Chris & Miranda.
A memorial service will take place Dec 4 2019 at 11am at Pinion hills SDA church with a reception immediately following service.
Honorary pallbearers
Dusty Pierce
Rick Walters
Mark Robinson
Richard White
Felix Briones III
Jim Capps
Memorials may be sent to Brewer Lee & Larkin or donations to made in Bob's name.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019