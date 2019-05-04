|
Bobbie Jo (Lynn) Cornwall
Aztec - Bobbie Cornwall, 89, a 67 year resident of Aztec, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2019.
Bobbie, born to Ervin and Berta Lynn in Grayback,TX, on the 11th of August, 1929 is survived by 4 children. Ronnie Fincher (Darlene), Judy Fincher-King (Rob), Steven Cornwall, Jennifer Cornwall-Lunsford. 12 Grandnchildren, 4 Great- Grandchildren and loved by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, William "Gerald" Cornwall, Parents; Ervin and Berta Lynn of Whiteoak, TX, sisters; Louise Orms of Whiteoak, TX, Maxine King of Houston, TX, Mary Perry of Odessa, TX. Grandchildren; Regina (Tway) Rushing of Lake Berryessa Highlands, CA. and Nicol MacGuffie King of Grapevine, TX.
There will be a private family service and in lieu of flowers the family asks everyone to please make a donation in Bobbie's name to the charity closest to their hearts.
Bobbie retired from the San Juan County Clerks Office after 22 years of dedicated service. She was an avid supporter of both the New Mexico and National Republican Party. She was a member of the Aztec Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for over 23 years.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 4 to May 5, 2019