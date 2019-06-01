|
|
Bodie Brown
Lindrith - Bodie Brown from Lindrith, New Mexico born March 8th, 1957 to James and Maxine Brown of Corona, New Mexico. Passed away at home on May 24th, 2019.
Bodie was a well-liked and respected oilfield worker in the Farmington and northern New Mexico area most of his adult life.
He leaves behind his loving wife Hazel Brown and three adult children Christy Rogers, Toby Dye, and Michelle Dye, also many grandchildren and friends and family.
Services will be held at the Lindrith Baptist Church on June 3rd 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 1, 2019