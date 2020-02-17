|
|
Bonnie M. Goodman
Bloomfield - Bonnie M. Goodman, 64, of Bloomfield, NM passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Farmington, NM. She was born on May 23, 1955 in Durango, CO to Ralph Dean Haynie and Bonnie R Haynie.
Bonnie was active in Bloomfield Kiwanis Club.
Bonnie is preceded in death by parents, Ralph Dean Haynie and Bonnie R. Haynie.
Bonnie is survived by husband, Bill R. Goodman; sons, Steve Goodman, Delbert Goodman; daughter, Jennifer Street; brothers, Norman Foster, Lester Foster; sister, Sharon West; grandchildren, Damon Thorson, Josh Goodman, Shyla Goodman, Bodie Goodman, Patrick Higginson, Joseph Higginson; and great-granddaughter, Chole Thorson.
A graveside service will be held at 10: a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bloomfield Cemetery with Arthur Belvins officiating. Pallbearers are Delbert Goodman, Steve Goodman, Joseph Higgins, Matt Street, Lester Foster and Norman Foster.
Bonnie's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020