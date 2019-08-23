|
|
Braidan Alfred Thomas
- - Braidan Alfred Thomas February 19 , 2004 to August 19, 2019. Son of Damon and Irlene Thomas. Grandson of Raymond Thomas, Marilyn & Elvis, and Peterson & Glenda Benally. Sisters Rayhanna Thomas and Zalya Antonio & daughter. Preceded in death by great grandparents Mabel & Alfred Begay, Irene Thomas, Thomas & Sadie Benally, and Aunt Melinda Benally. He had many grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Braidan loved his family and his family loved him. Braidan was a huge sports fan, he loved to play just as much as watching it. He played for the Little Pee Wee League, Mancos school, Lake Valley Navajo School and was about to start the football season with Crownpoint High School. His favorite teams were Pittsburgh Steelers, Boston Redsox, and the Chicago Bulls. His all time favorite player was Michael Jordan #23. His favorite color was black, red and white. He was a huge fan of anime.
Funeral services will be held at the College Heights Baptist Church, 2700 Hanard Dr, Farmington, NM with the reception to follow. Burial service will be at the Whiterock Family Cemetery, Whiterock NM.
Pallbearers: Lambert Thomas, Rapheal Thomas, Terry Thomas, Jerold Benally, Kenneth Benally, Steven Lopez, Marvin Etcitty, Joshua Benally
Honorary Pallbearers: Charilyn Thomas, Claudia Neal Benally, Dominic Benally, Zayla Antonio, Irwin & Sharlen Jim, Ross Ascroft, Peterson&Glenda Benally, Sherilyn Benally, Ryan Bates, Rayhanna Thomas, Marilyn & Elvis, Raymond Thomas, Benally Family and Thomas Family.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Aug. 23, 2019