Brandon Michael Lambright
Farmington - Brandon Michael Lambright, 35 of Farmington, New Mexico passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born May 1, 2020 in Farmington, New Mexico to Joe Wesley Jr., (Slim) and Cheryl Lambright.
Brandon graduated from Farmington High School in 2002, and took several classes at San Juan College. He first began work at Sunglass, Dugan Productions, Pepsi, and his final crowning achievement was working at Altria Distribution, where he was very proud of being a modern day "Marlboro Man."
His hobbies included wood burning, drawing, rock climbing, Frisbee golf, playing board games, golfing, walking in Berg Park, spending time in Durango, playing "American Ninja Warrior" at local parks with his children, and his absolute favorite was competing in the Aztec Highland Games wearing his kilt and flipping cabers with his daughters.
Brandon is preceded in death by his grandfather; Robert Cain Halsted. He is survived by his loving wife Paula Lambright, sons; Samuel Lambright and Steven Lambright, daughters; Olivia Lambright, Emily Lambright and Ella Lambright, parents; Joe Wesley Jr.(Slim) and Cheryl Lambright, sisters; Jennifer Pennington and Sabrina Shelton, grandparents; Carol Halsted, Sue Whitcomb, and Jay Whitcomb.
A public viewing will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation, 804 N. Dustin Ave, Farmington, New Mexico 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020