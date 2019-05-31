|
Brandon Ray Malcom, age 31, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Carlsbad, CA after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. Brandon will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife of 7 years Jaclyn, his parents Eddie and Tandra Malcom, his sister and brother in-law Karli and Keaton Buiso, grandparents Roy and Wanette Bausch, and Art Malcom; his in-laws Gerald Tapia, Linda Tapia and Steven Tapia; and many uncles, aunts and cousins; and his furry babies Sophie and Boomer.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents Anna Mae McDaniel, Suana Malcom, Phyllis Malcom, T.L. and Aurette Evans and nephew Blaine Park.
Brandon was born December 19, 1987 in Farmington, NM; he attended Bloomfield schools where he was excelled academically and athletically, participating in Soccer, Basketball and Track, graduating from BHS in 2006. Brandon went to New Mexico State University, graduating in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bio Chemistry. After college Brandon married Jaclyn and they moved to Orlando, FL where they lived for 3 years before moving from one coast to the other to San Diego, CA where they lived at least 4 years. At the time of his passing Brandon worked for Metrohm as the Regional Service Manager for the Southwest Region.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Mize Jr., Colin Mize, Keaton Buiso, Mark Woodford, Antonio Alvarado, Doug Mize Sr., Daniel Burgeois, and his best friend and loving father Eddie Malcom.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019