Brett Cole Cummins
Rio Rancho - December 30th, 1967 - July 15th, 2019
Brett Cole Cummins, 51, resident of Rio Rancho, NM, passed away suddenly on July 15, 2019. He was born to Bonnie and James "Butch" Cummins on December 30, 1967 in Farmington, NM, where he graduated from high school, achieving two state championships in baseball and basketball. He was a gifted athlete and a die-hard Cubs' fan. In June of 2019, Brett attended his first Cubs game in Chicago, IL, checking this off his bucket list.
Brett graduated from New Mexico State and followed his education throughout his career in Environmental Compliance and waste management. In his free time, he enjoyed woodworking, golfing and traveling to music concerts with his wife Lisa. He was funny, witty, engaging and a giver. He was always willing to help anyone out. He will be deeply missed by friends and family.
Brett is preceded in death by his brother, Gary Cummins. He is survived by his parents, Bonnie and "Butch;" his wife Lisa; stepmother Evelyn Cummins; brother Eric (Harper) Cummins; daughter Makahla (Cody); son Conner; stepchildren Jeffrey, Nicholas, Daniel, and Kathryn McCurdy; nieces and nephews; in-laws; Oliver and Lilly; and many loving relatives and friends.
A Visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2:00-5:00pm at Rivera Family Funeral Home's Kiva Chapel of Light, at 417 E. Rodeo Road in Santa Fe, NM.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on July 19, 2019