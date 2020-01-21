|
Brian L. Tyler
Farmington - Brian L. Tyler, age 73, passed away suddenly on Wednesday January 15th.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Evelyn Tyler.
He is survived by his sisters Effie Tyler and Glenda Roe, brother in-law Tom Roe, nieces Eva Dearing (Jimmy), Shannon Harrell (Will) and nephew Brian Roe (Kathleen). He is also survived by Aunts Joan Pitchford, Vada Dunn, Lois Hodgson and Jean Hodgson and numerous cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Brian was born in Albuquerque, NM in 1946 and the family moved to Farmington shortly thereafter. He was the oldest grandchild in the Hodgson clan and stood as the staunch defender and supporter to the numerous cousins that followed.
Brian graduated from Farmington High School in 1964 and worked for his dad at the Valley Grande Conoco gas station where he learned a great work ethic from a man who expected your best.
Shortly thereafter he was drafted into the US Army where he served his country in Vietnam. After returning from Vietnam he attended NMSU where he created lasting memories with great friends and became a diehard Aggie basketball fan.
Brian worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier for a short time but really found "his place" when he went to work for the Bureau of Reclamation as a soils and concrete Lab Technician. He worked on ten different Bureau projects in six states including the Navajo Indian Irrigation Project in New Mexico, McPhee Dam in Colorado and Choke Canyon Dam in Texas. He retired from the Bureau in 1997 and spent much of his free time at the bowling alley participating in numerous leagues including a memorable summer league with his niece Shannon. He also had great fun at SunRay Park betting on the horses with his dad and seeing who came out ahead. He loved baseball and the Dodgers in particular and transferred that same passion to his nephew Brian.
Brian was a unique individual with strong opinions, a loving heart and a truly generous spirit. Life in our corner of the world will never be the same without him.
A celebration of Brian's life aka "NO FUNERAL!" will be held on Friday January 24th at the Farmington Civic Center from 12:00 to 2:00.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020