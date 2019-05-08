Services
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinon Hills Community Church
Farmington - Brian C. Tso our beloved son was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2019. He was born on June 8, 1985 in Farmington.

He is survived by his wife Tiffany; children Drake, Easton, and Zara; parents Raymond and Claudia Tso; siblings Patrick and Rachele and his grandparents Pat and Emma Burns.

There will be a funeral service on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00am at Pinon Hills Community Church with interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019
