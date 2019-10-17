Services
Farmington - Brian Wilson, age 40 of Farmington passed away last week. Brian is survived by his wife Tomi, daughters Braedi and Majerli, parents Clyde and Lilly, brothers Michael Bradley and Kyle Wilson, sisters Michelle Bradley, Audrey Bradley, Kristen Wilson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Olen and Owen Wilson. Brian was employed by Westmoreland Cole for several years. He left behind many cherished coworkers and friends. Brian was a loving husband, father, brother, son, uncle and friend. A funeral service will be held in the Farmington Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday October 19th, 2019 at 10 am followed by a graveside service at Kirtland Fruitland Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
