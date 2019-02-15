|
|
Bronson Orin Charley 38, of Shiprock, New Mexico passed from this life February 12, 2019 in Shiprock, New Mexico. He was born August 15, 1980 in Shiprock, New Mexico. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Dineh Christian Center, Shiprock, New Mexico. Interment to follow at the Kirtland/Fruitland Cemetery, Kirtland, New Mexico. Bronson is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home, North U.S. Highway 491 Shiprock, New Mexico. (505) 368-4607.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Feb. 15, 2019