Bryan Levi Hoots
Aztec - Bryan Levi Hoots, 46 of Aztec, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. He as born on February 20, 1973 in Albuquerque to Robert Larry and Deborah E. Hoots.
Bryan attended Aztec Schools in Aztec, NM. He then went to Reed College in Portland, OR and then onto Seattle Central College in Seattle, WA.
Bryan was a generous soul. Even when he didn't have much to give, he gave anyway. Life was full of challenges and trials for Bryan, but he always figured out a way to overcome and always found a way to look at the bright side. Nothing beat him, surviving a mugging at gunpoint in Oakland, CA among other life challenges, Bryan always found a way through . . . . . One of his friends said,"I always figured if I lost my way, I could run to him and he would show me his survival tactics." But his heart finally gave out, and he left this earthly realm.
Bryan had a lifelong passion for music, writing and playing his own music as well as being an avid listener. He loved strong women singer-songwritters, 90's hip-hop and R&B particularly. He found meaning and connection to the world through music and lyrics, and loved to share that with whomever would listen. Bryan also had a deep appreciation for the fiddle and guitar music of Dad and Step-mom. His highly creative mind led him to the creation of beautiful art and photographs. He always had an idea about how to make things look and feel better aesthetically. Bryan had a devotion to staying abreast of current events, particularly regarding politics. A truly independent thinker, he never jumped on the bandwagon for the sake of fitting in, and often had an opinion or perspective you hadn't thought of. He loved 80's B movies, horror movies, and innovative off-beat humor (SNL, 30 Rock and Strangers with Candy). He worked in the film industry in his home state of New Mexico. He waited tables and was a successful business owner, befriending, walking, and taking care of dogs and their people all over the Seattle area for many years. His love for dogs and their people led him to his beloved dog Kh'lia who was his faithful friend until the end. He took fitness and his couture very seriously, as well as the timing and content of his next meal, and the state of politics--not necessarily in that order of importance. He was always ready and willing to laugh or to make you laugh, even in the most serious of conversations. More importantly, he was a son, brother, and true friend. He accepted people without judgement and would make conversation with anyone, anywhere, always open and seeking a connection in people he met. He made an impact on every life he crossed paths with, such as neighbors, people he waited on in a restaurant, a person he met at the dog park. He made people feel good about themselves, even when he was personally struggling to survive and feel good. As his physical presence blows away in the crisp Fall air, his favorite time of year, he will remain in our hearts forever.
Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents James B. Hoots, Marjorie M. Hoots and Arthur D Sullivan, and his uncle Daniel W. Wick.
He is survived by his canine friend and companion Kh'lia; his parents Robert "Larry" Hoots, Sharon Nogle-Hoots and Deborah E. Hoots; brother Eric A. (Emily) Hoots and his niece Claire Hoots;sister Marsha (Kenny) Arton; nieces and nephews Jonathan, Devin, Tyler and Angel Arton; grandmother Alice Y. Vick; uncle Robert (Gloria) Botts; aunts Sandra J. (Bernie) Baldwin, Brenda J. (Dan) Estvander, and Marjorie A. Howell; special friends Steve Spence, Amy Anderson, Alise Rodney and Kristen Malone; cousins Marcus (Dana) Sanders, Mark (Bobbie) Sanders, Adrian Sanders, Albert (Lotis) Estvander, Kimberly Baldwin, Trisha (Ted) Padilla, and Jodi (Jonathan) Shafer.
There will be a memorial service at Aztec Ruins National Park in the picnic area at 2:00pm on October 12, 2019. A reception will follow the service at the Aztec Senior Community Center from 3:30-4:30pm.
Instead of flowers, Bryan would hope that you would do an unexpected act of kindness for some less fortunate soul. Bryan liked tipping musicians, giving cash to street people, and generally helping those who needed to be given a break.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019