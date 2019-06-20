|
Bryant Emery Stalcup
Aztec, NM - He was loved by all and always made us laugh. He aspired to be a chef and was a musician and artist. He was a beloved son and brother.
He was survived by his parents, Jerry and Melissa Stalcup, as well as his brother Devin Stalcup and his grandparents, Denny and Judy Reeves, and Van and Francis Lipps.
There will be a viewing starting at 9:00 am until funeral services begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Alternative Choice, located at 804 N. Dustin in Farmington, New Mexico. Burial will follow directly after at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers for the service will be Devin Stalcup, Conan Cordraw, Mitch Bennington, Danny Green, Victor Johnson, and Joe Milliano. The Honorary Pallbearers will include Jerry Stalcup, Melissa Stalcup, and Devin Stalcup.
Published in Farmington Daily Times on June 20, 2019