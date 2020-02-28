|
Buddy D. Shaw
Buddy D. Shaw age 72, passed away on Friday February 21, 2020. He was born May 16, 1947 in Sweetwater, TX to Florence and Bud Shaw. Buddy was raised in Snyder, TX . He married Sheila Dupree, on January 31, 1968. He graduated from Texas Tech in 1970 and served in the Army National Guard from 1970-1976.
Buddy worked for Amoco/BP for 32 years. He was active in his church and served on many committees, councils, foundations, boards and coached several youth sports teams. Buddy enjoyed traveling and camping, but his favorite thing was spending time with Sheila, his kids, grandkids and great-grand kids.
Buddy is proceeded in death by his parents, Bud and Florence Shaw and his oldest son, Russell. He is survived by his wife Sheila, son Ryan (Shannon), daughter Deanna Nichols (Brian), son Mitsuo Sakuma (Maki), sister Debbie Haggard (Ted) and brother Rocky (Kim). He had 11 grandchildren, Isaiah, Roman, Shantel Harwell, Lacey Morgan, Tyler, Mercedeez, Savannah, Chipper, Cheyenne, Ian Nichols, Mile Sakuma, and numerous great-grandchildren.
The memorial celebration will be March 7, 2020 at Pinon Hills Community Church at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org) or to .
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020