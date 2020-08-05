Caleb Michael Griffin
Caleb Michael Griffin was born to Carl and Nancy Griffin on September 14, 1982 in Farmington, NM. He relocated to his heavenly home on July 31, 2020. Caleb was known for his sense of humor, musical genius, generosity, and work ethic.
Most notably, Caleb produced an award-winning single and supported numerous independent musicians across the United States in achieving their dreams. Caleb was also known as a talented electrician who pioneered novel safety measures in the oil and gas industry. Despite these many achievements, none could compare to the pleasure he took in his family.
Caleb is survived by his treasure Terri and his six children, Devante, Deezhi, Dylan, Mya, Jayce, and Joseph. He is also survived by his parents and many brothers and sisters. Caleb will be so missed by many.
There will be a private service for Terri and the children. Others are encouraged to attend a church and ensure they have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We will meet up again.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Caleb Griffin Memorial Music Scholarship at https://gf.me/u/ym4t42
