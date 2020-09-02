Calvin Burnsworth Mauk



Calvin Burnsworth Mauk, 88, passed from this life from heart problems on August 25, 2020.



He was born, February 12, 1932 in Kaw County, OK to Erick and Eva (Smith) Mauk, the youngest of eleven children. He went from farming to the Army during the Korean War. Being a jack of all trades, he moved to Farmington, NM during the oil boom of 1958, and went from working in the oil field to becoming a diesel mechanic. Later he started CAL Trucking then became a Class D wrecker driver.



Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and his wife Lois (Myers). He leaves behind his partner, Clara Jo Howard, Daughters, Linda Glazner (Alan) and Sharon Bass (Bob); grandchildren, Cameron Harland, Robbie Glazner (Charissa), Mandy Hughes (Jeramy), Michelle Hayes (Joe) and Chris Hodges (Jen); great-grandchildren, Abby, Aidan, Molly, Katherine, Bobby, Lucy, Colton, Charlotte and Ryan.



A memorial service will be held at Cross Roads Community Church, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock.









