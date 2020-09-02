1/1
Calvin Burnsworth Mauk
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Burnsworth Mauk

Calvin Burnsworth Mauk, 88, passed from this life from heart problems on August 25, 2020.

He was born, February 12, 1932 in Kaw County, OK to Erick and Eva (Smith) Mauk, the youngest of eleven children. He went from farming to the Army during the Korean War. Being a jack of all trades, he moved to Farmington, NM during the oil boom of 1958, and went from working in the oil field to becoming a diesel mechanic. Later he started CAL Trucking then became a Class D wrecker driver.

Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and his wife Lois (Myers). He leaves behind his partner, Clara Jo Howard, Daughters, Linda Glazner (Alan) and Sharon Bass (Bob); grandchildren, Cameron Harland, Robbie Glazner (Charissa), Mandy Hughes (Jeramy), Michelle Hayes (Joe) and Chris Hodges (Jen); great-grandchildren, Abby, Aidan, Molly, Katherine, Bobby, Lucy, Colton, Charlotte and Ryan.

A memorial service will be held at Cross Roads Community Church, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Sep. 2 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Cross Roads Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by daily-times.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved