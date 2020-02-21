Resources
Beloved Baptist pastor, Calvin Truett Partain, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Yelm, Washington held by family, and lifted by the love and prayers of many family and friends from a distance. Calvin pastored Crestview Baptist Church (now Grace Hill) 1970 - 1982. In 2003 he returned to this area and served as Discipleship Pastor on staff for First Baptist Church Bloomfield for eight years.

Partain was preceded in death by his son, Walter, and granddaughter, Michele. He is survived by his wife and ministry partner of 69 years, Marion. Two of his children survive him: sn, David, and his wife, Marlyn; daughter, Paula and her husband, Jeff; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren.

For more information, please take a look at his online obituary at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tumwater-wa/calvin-partain-9046400

Please join us in celebrating Bro. Partain's life at First Baptist Church Bloomfield on Friday, February 28th at 10:00 A.M. His graveside gathering will take place on the Wednesday prior in Seminole, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Baptist Children's Home of Portales, New Mexico.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
