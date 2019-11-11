|
|
Camden William Parker
Santa Clara, UT - Camden William Parker, AKA: Noody, Nugget, Hanno, Hanno Cat, Hanno Nano, Peanut, William the 3, age 16, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 7:32 p.m., at home in the arms of his sister "Crash", surrounded by his family.
Camden was born on December 13, 2002 in St. George, Utah to Jeffery and Alaina Parker. Camden lived in St. George his whole life and was raised to be a proud Snow Canyon Warrior. However, he was also a Hurricane Tiger, BYU Cougar, SWOSU Bulldog, and a St. Mary's College Gael. Camden loved watching volleyball and spent most of his life in a gym watching his "girls". He was instrumental in building a volleyball legacy at Snow Canyon High School and helped them win six state titles. He also raised two big sisters to be super strong, compassionate women and made a lasting impact on everyone who encountered him.
Camden loved the outdoors; he hiked Angel's Landing and The Narrows. He loved to travel and spent his last weekend camping at the beach.
Camden loved his family, music, volleyball and his dog, Shep.
Camden is survived by his parents, Jeff & Alaina of Santa Clara, Utah; sisters: Ciara of Encinitas, California and Alexsa "Crash" of Moraga, California; grandparents: William and Sharon Cawood of Kirtland, New Mexico, Tom and Linda Parker of Escondido, California and Garry and Julie Gilmore of Henderson, Nevada; great-grandma, JoAnne Parker of Mission Viejo, California; aunts and uncle: Alisa and Bodee Avery of South Jordan and Christy Parker of Chandler, Arizona; cousins: Colton (Bee and Niah) Avery, Draesen (Amanda) Avery and Kodee Avery.
Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 No. St. George, Utah. A visitation will be Tuesday, November 12th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd, St, George, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery,
