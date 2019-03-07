|
|
Carl E. Matthews
- - Carl E. Matthews passed away at home on March 4 at the age of 90, surrounded by family.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Pat. Carl is lovingly remembered by his 3 children: Jennifer (Kevin), Chris (Leigh), and Andrew (Shawn) and his three grandchildren: Austin, Jessica, and Mary Rose.
Carl was born in Potwin, Kansas on March 4, 1929. He went on to earn a Petroleum Engineering degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was a sergeant in the US Army Corps of Engineers from 1952-54.
Carl and two childhood friends from Potwin, Tom Dugan and Jim Jacobs, all settled in Farmington and became involved in the community. He served as a member and Chairman of the Farmington Municipal School Board, Director of the Farmington Boys & Girls Club, Director & Chairman of the San Juan Regional Medical Center, Director & Chairman of the Robert W. Umbach Cancer Foundation, Director for the Farmington Civic Center Foundation for Performing Arts, and served as a Director for Dugan Production Corporation.
Carl was an active member of St. John's Episcopal Church for many years. He served as Co-chairman of the Episcopal Diocesan Convention, and Junior and Senior Warden of the Vestry. He also served as the Financial Chairman of the Endowment Committee.
The funeral service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 312 N Orchard Ave on Saturday, March 9, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Episcopal Church Endowment Fund, 312 N Orchard, Farmington, New Mexico, 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019