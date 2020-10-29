1/1
Carl Joe Peskor
Carl Joe Peskor

Farmington - Carl Joe Peskor age 68 of Farmington New Mexico passed from this life on October 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born to Carl Peskor-place and Anne Peskor-place (Gutenberg) on September 25, 1952 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

He attended Bakersfield College, Bakersfield, California and California State University Chico, Chico, California.

Carl started his firefighting career as a Wild land Firefighter in the state of California. Carl came to New Mexico in 1975, and worked with International Crane Service and Universal Constructors until in 1978 he was accepted to the Farmington Fire Department as a firefighter. Carl worked through the ranks retiring as the Fire Chief in 1998. He was a part time employee with Al's Trailer Sales through his Firefighting career.

Carl's most loved hobby was being a IPSC, IDPA and 3 gun shooter at San Juan Wildlife Range and around the United States. He enjoyed camping, fishing and driving his truck.

His love of his family was the most important thing in his life.

Carl is survived by his wife of 43 years Katherine Peskor (Gurley), Son Ezekiel Peskor of Kingman, AZ. Granddaughter Kate Brabec ( (Perry Vetter), Great-Granddaughter Ellery Ryen Brabec, Great-Grandson Dutton Lee Vetter all of Imperial, Nebraska. Sister's Marlene Waddell of Sundre, Alberta, Canada, Kathy Cameron(Stuart) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Cassie Peskor of Farmington New Mexico. Nephew's Joseph Cameron of Calgary and David Cameron of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Niece Dawn Pages of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Carl was proceeded in death by his Son Joseph (Trey) Peskor. His Parents Carl Peskor and Anne Peskor (Gutenberg).

Carl's graveside services will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery Friday October 30, 2020 at 2:00. Officiated by Ben Stoner, In attendance will be Farmington Fire Department Honor Guard and Killian on the bag pipes.

Any Donations can be made in Carl's name to San Juan Wildlife Federation IPSC division.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 2020.
