Carl Stanley Huish
Farmington - 1938-2019
Carl Stanley Huish, a long time resident of Farmington passed away from this life on Monday, November 4, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer surrounded by his family.
Carl was born on February 15, 1938 in Douglas, Arizona to William Claude and Ora Mae Huish. His family moved to Farmington, New Mexico in 1948 from Elfrida, Arizona. The Huish family had a farm and dairy. Carl graduated from Farmington High School in 1956, where he was a standout football player and athlete. He was in the North South Football Game in 1956. After graduation he was drafted into the United States Army where he served in Korea and was released from active duty on August 14, 1958. To complete his 6 year obligation he served 4 years in the Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged on September 30, 1962.
Carl started working for El Paso Natural Gas during summers while he was in high school.He became the warehouse supervisor where he made numerous life-long friends and enjoyed playing slow pitch on the EPNG league. After 38 years of dedicated service he retired.
He married the love of his life, Ann Martin on July 21, 1962 in Aztec. Carl and Ann were later sealed together in the Mesa, Arizona temple as a family for time and all eternity on February 15, 1969. Carl and Ann were married for 57 years and raised two sons and one daughter.
For a retirement project, Carl started a sporting goods store where he enjoyed reloading shells and visiting with his friends. He spent many years coaching peewee baseball, YAFL football and church basketball. Carl loved his Green Bay Packers, even owning stock in the team. He started a scrap metal business with Bobby where he enjoyed spending his days.
He looked forward to August where he worked the San Juan County Junior Livestock Sale. He enjoyed moving Frazier Shows Carnival from town to town.
Carl is reunited with his parents, brother-in-law Kenneth Martin, sister-in-law Marie Greene and nephew Scotty Ray Martin. He will be greatly missed by his wife Ann; his children Billy Huish, Bobby Huish and wife Laura, and Carla Huish Wade and husband Thomas; his grandchildren Brittany Wade, Bradley Huish, Bryce Wade, Brynn Wade and Joshua Huish; sister, Leila Thompson, brother Kenny Martin and wife Helen; brother-in-law Charlie Martin and wife Sandy; Aunts Glendora Stubbs, Gloria Bowers and Beth Beene; Uncle Bud Martin and wife Ginger and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His grandkids were the light of his life and he enjoyed attending all of their sporting events.
A viewing will be held at Brewer, Lee and Larkin Mortuary on November 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4400 College Blvd., Farmington, NM. 87402.
At Carl's request, instead of flowers please take someone you care about out to dinner.
Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019