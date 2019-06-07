Carla Ann Murray



Aztec - Carla Ann Murray, 51 of Aztec, New Mexico was called home by Our Lord on May 31st, 2019. Born September 6th, 1967. In Farmington to Eddy Padilla and Pauline Perry. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1985. She was married to Curtis Murray in 1988 and loved her stepson Dale Murray. Carla had her only born son Daniel Murray in 1990. She spent her life with the ones she loved and was full of much love in doing so. She was full of creativity, she loved reading and poetry as well as music. She enjoyed time with her son in all his interests from movies to camping, sports and fun. She loved taking drives through the place she called home and surrounding areas, spending time outside. She loved her home in the San Juans. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren; Haygan, Karmalisa, and Marley Murray. And she loved them with all her heart. Proceeded in death by her mother Pauline. Carla will be dearly missed. She is survived by her Son. Her pride and joy, Daniel Murray, Daughter-in-law DeAnna, 3 grandchildren, her Sister Christine Dempsey and her Husband David. Brothers Ronnie, Alvie, and Eddie Padilla, 2 step sisters, and 1 stepbrother. Stepmother Geraldine, Father Eddy Padilla and Stepfather Hines Perry, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Carla is loved and adored by many.



A celebration of her life will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church of Aztec. At 1:00pm. Followed by a reception at 6A Rd. 2850 in Aztec. Around 2:00.