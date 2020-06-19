Carlos Wilfred Jaramillo
Bloomfield - Carlos W. Jaramillo. 88, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on October 12, 1931 to Abedon and Julia Jaramillo in Costilla, New Mexico. He was a loving husband to Lydia Sandoval Jaramillo and father to Julie, Ronnie, Charlene (Lyn), Wilfred and Carla.
Carlos was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Jaramillo, son Ronald Jaramillo and infant son David Jaramillo, parents Abedon and Julia Jaramillo and brother Robert Jaramillo.
He is survived by his daughters Julie (Danny) Armenta of Albuquerque NM, Charlene Lyn Marquez of Bloomfield NM, Carla Taylor of Rio Rancho NM, son Wilfred (Julie) Jaramillo of Bloomfield, NM and grandchildren David Martinez, Brian Marquez, Allan Armenta, Peter Armenta, Carlos Jaramillo, Jessica Burchfield, Briana Jaramillo, Ezekiel Jaramillo, Michael Taylor and Asia Taylor; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was an enormously proud veteran in the U.S. Army stationed in Guam during the Korean War and served as a truck driver loading bombs onto planes for the war effort. He was employed by El Paso Natural Gas Co. from 1960 until his retirement in 1990. He was active in the Bloomfield community and served as a volunteer fireman and alternate judge for a brief time. He had many friends and acquaintances and was respected by many he helped and supported. He loved to talk and tell stories of his childhood in Costilla and time in the Army. We will miss those times as he was a great storyteller. He will be greatly missed, but he will live on in those he touched throughout his life.
Carlos's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Bloomfield - Carlos W. Jaramillo. 88, of Bloomfield, passed away on June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born on October 12, 1931 to Abedon and Julia Jaramillo in Costilla, New Mexico. He was a loving husband to Lydia Sandoval Jaramillo and father to Julie, Ronnie, Charlene (Lyn), Wilfred and Carla.
Carlos was preceded in death by his wife, Lydia Jaramillo, son Ronald Jaramillo and infant son David Jaramillo, parents Abedon and Julia Jaramillo and brother Robert Jaramillo.
He is survived by his daughters Julie (Danny) Armenta of Albuquerque NM, Charlene Lyn Marquez of Bloomfield NM, Carla Taylor of Rio Rancho NM, son Wilfred (Julie) Jaramillo of Bloomfield, NM and grandchildren David Martinez, Brian Marquez, Allan Armenta, Peter Armenta, Carlos Jaramillo, Jessica Burchfield, Briana Jaramillo, Ezekiel Jaramillo, Michael Taylor and Asia Taylor; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was an enormously proud veteran in the U.S. Army stationed in Guam during the Korean War and served as a truck driver loading bombs onto planes for the war effort. He was employed by El Paso Natural Gas Co. from 1960 until his retirement in 1990. He was active in the Bloomfield community and served as a volunteer fireman and alternate judge for a brief time. He had many friends and acquaintances and was respected by many he helped and supported. He loved to talk and tell stories of his childhood in Costilla and time in the Army. We will miss those times as he was a great storyteller. He will be greatly missed, but he will live on in those he touched throughout his life.
Carlos's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, New Mexico (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.