Carmen A. Torres
1921 - 2020
Carmen A. Torres

Farmington - Carmen A. Torres, 99, of Farmington, NM passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Bloomfield, NM. She was born on July 11, 1921 in Dolores, CO to Eustacio and Pertelia Espinosa.

Carmen is preceded in death by husband, Kelly J. Torres; son, Ronnie B. Torres; grandsons, Steve C. Torres, Johnny Torres; great granddaughter, Kaitlyn N. Torres; Great Grandson, Triston Torres; great great grandson, Jesus Saiz.

Carmen is survived by sons, David E. (Mary) Torres, Filbert J. (Esther) Torres, Jimmy T. (Donna) Torres; sister, Cora Lobato; 17 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren and 21 great greatgrandchildren.

A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, officiated by Father Tim Farrell. Inurnment will follow at Sacred Heart Memorial Garden. **Face Masks are Required**.

Carmen's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral and Cremation, 505-325-9611. Those who wish to express their condolences may do so at www.srenityandcompany.com.




Published in Farmington Daily Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
