Carol Lynn Gabehart
Rio Frio, TX, Formerly of Farmington - Carol Lynn Gabehart, age 89, of Rio Frio, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020 at her home. Carol was born in Farmington, New Mexico to William Boyd Colbert and Vieda Voorhees Colbert on May 13, 1931.
Carol married Glen Gabehart in 1950 in Durango, Colorado.
Carol loved her family and enjoyed telling the stories of growing up and changes throughout the years. Every addition to the family was an added joy. She grew up in the small town of Farmington, NM, but also lived in Durango, Colorado and Chula Vista, California. Carol was baptized in 1961 and a member of the Methodist Church.
She graduated from Farmington High School and was Homecoming Queen in 1949. After her daughters were grown, Carol loved to try her hand at painting, crafts, crossword puzzles, crocheting and gardening. She handmade cabbage patch dolls for her grandchildren. Carol cut out newspaper clippings when family members made the news and made sure they had them. She also collected Coca-Cola reproductions and thimbles. Carol joined her daughters in bowling leagues for a few years. She loved to camp and travel, especially to Colorado to see the changing leaves in the fall. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary of family members or friends. After her father died in 1980, Carol and her mom, Vieda Colbert travelled to Hawaii and made several road trips throughout the US. Carol had been living in Hill Country Texas for the past 10 years.
Carol was quiet and funny, gentle and quick to laugh. She made terrific apple pies. Carol was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed, but we know she is whole again and no longer suffering in Jesus' loving embrace.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her children and spouses, Rhonda Auld (Dan) Rio Frio, TX, Cheryl Phelps (Jerry) Kerrville, TX, and Diane Fenton (Gary Rhodes) New Boston, TX; grandchildren, Jodi Pinasco, Jeri Kennedy (Boyd), Jaime McConkie, Jacque Johnson (Jerry), Lisa Crispin, Kim Crispin, Chris Soens, Jesse Leath (Siromani), Kristi LaFlamme; great grandchildren, Jacob Kennedy, Robyn Pinasco, Tesla Weir (Josh), Samantha McConkie, Kevin McConkie, Amanda Pinasco, Candace Pate, Hunter Pate, Kyla Kothe, Alexandra Schlauger (Braxton), Aidan Leath, Natalya Leath, Kari LaFlamme; great-great grandchildren, Carson Weir, Oaklee Blickenstaff, Madilyn Schlauger; brother, William C Colbert (Ann) of Houston, TX and special cousins in her life, Richard King, Irma Leach, Eileen Clark, Karen Cerniway and Rosalie Knight.
She was preceded in death by: Glen Gabehart (ex-husband); William B Colbert (father); Vieda Colbert (Mother); James K Colbert (brother); Frances Colbert (sister in law); Jeffrey Gabehart (son); Jason Pinasco and Willie O'Rear (grandsons in law).
A private graveside service was held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at the Rio Frio Cemetery, Rio Frio, Texas. Officiant Reverend Doug Smith.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020