Carol Lynn Whitfield Cook
Farmington - Carol Lynn Whitfield danced her way into eternity, surrounded by loved ones, on July 6, 2019. Carol was born March 26, 1950 in Tucson, Arizona to Edward Whitfield and Jeanne Fawley Whitfield. She greatly enjoyed her childhood growing up in Tucson, where she lived in the same home with her same group of friends throughout her time there. She was active in baton twirling, winning competitions and eventually twirling for her high school team, the Golden Girls. She was also active in Rainbow Girls, from the age of 12, working her way up to the level of Worthy Advisor, the highest in the local assembly. Carol graduated from Rincon High School in Tucson, AZ in 1968 and went on to attend the University of Arizona.
She moved to Farmington, NM in 1978, where she raised her 2 daughters, the greatest joys in her life. She enjoyed skiing and she spent much time attending the local sports games to support and watch her daughters perform with the cheer and dance teams. The family attended First United Methodist Church.
Carol graduated with an accounting degree from San Juan College in 1991 and worked for Chaco Concrete for 22 years before retiring. She had a great passion for genealogy research and was fortunate to be able to travel to England to visit her ancestral cities. Carol was also an avid dance enthusiast, and was often seen displaying her considerable dance talent across four corners dance floors. She very much enjoyed dancing rumba, waltz, jitterbug, 2-step, nightclub and more, spending many weekends on the dance floor. She also loved to spend time at a private property in the San Juan National Forest.
She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Whitfield, and her mother, Jeanne Fawley Whitfield. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Daniel Rasband from Frisco, TX, and grandchildren, Rachel and Caleb Rasband; as well as daughter and son-in-law Karin and Blake Haas from Lewisville, TX and granddaughter, Haley Haas; and sister, Arlene Tomlinson, of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her cherished life and dance-partner, Chuck Beauparlant, whose companionship and love over the past 5 years greatly enriched her life.
Services will be held on Monday, July 15, at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, 865 N. Dustin Ave. in Farmington, NM.
Carol's care is entrusted to Brewer, Lee and Larkin Funeral Home, 103 E. Ute Street in Farmington, NM. (505) 325-8688. You may share condolences with the family on our website: www.serenityandcompany.com.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 10 to July 14, 2019