Caroline Elizabeth (Craig) Shryock
Caroline (Craig) Shryock passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 surrounded by family, shortly after returning to the property where she was born 99 years before. Born September 21, 1920 on the Craig Ranch on Florida Mesa near Durango, she always told of fun times growing up on the ranch.
After graduating from Durango High School Caroline attended Fort Lewis College before joining the U.S. Navy during WW II where she trained pilots to fly by instruments. After her military service she married Louis Shryock. They settled in Kirtland NM where she enjoyed tending her vegetable garden during the summer and was a passionate fan of the Kirtland NM High School girls basketball and volleyball teams and would always attend games with her friend Irene Begay. She was an avid bird watcher and a member of the Four Corners Bird Club. She enjoyed outings with the group and her birding friends John & Jan Reese. For over 50 years Caroline served the Chaparral Girl Scout troop as a leader and trainer. She was given the nickname "Swan" by the troop's girls.
Caroline is preceded in death by her husband Louis Shryock, father Phillip Craig, mother Anna Craig, sister Dorothy McCormick, and brothers William Craig, Perry Craig, Roy Craig and nephew Marvin Voss.
Aunt Carol is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who loved a home cooked meal and hearing exciting stories of a long and eventful life as well as her loving caregivers of over 3 years, Dinah Paul and Faith Gilmore.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. Donations may be made to the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter, 133 Browning Parkway, Farmington NM 87401.
Published in Farmington Daily Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020