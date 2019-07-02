Services
Desert View Funeral Home - Shiprock
US Highway 491 N
Shiprock, NM 87420
(505) 368-4607
Caroline Manuelito Obituary
Ojo Amarillo - Caroline Manuelito, 68, passed from this life on Friday June 27th 2019 in Farmington, NM.

She was born on March 4, 1951 to the late Harry SR & Evelyn Manuelito. She was Tabaaha born for Dzilth lanii.

She attended school at Kinlichee Boarding School & Shiprock High School. She attended College in Albuquerque, NM. She worked at Newcomb School, NAPI and Shiprock IHS.

She is survived by her children; Shawna Lewis (Gary), Delane Manuelito (Rick), Starla Yellowman (Greg) and Ryan Begay; 8 grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, 2 brothers and a sister.

Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Open Bible Baptist Church in Waterflow, NM with Pastor Donald Chitty JR Officiating. Burial will take place at the Manuelito Family Cemetery in Newcomb, NM. Reception will follow at Newcomb Chapter House in Newcomb, NM.

Honorary Pallbearers are: Raymond Curtis, Delane Manuelito, Ryan Begay, Jokota Bowker, Zachary Lewis, Tion Begay, Lakyn Begay, Gary Lewis, Greg Yellowman and Rick Ricketts.

Pallbearers are: Ryan Begay, Gary Lewis, Greg Yellowman, Rick Ricketts, Blaine Irwin, Warren Oliver, Cody Manuelito and Chadwick Manuelito.

Donations can be dropped off with Frank & Marty Irwin at their residence in Newcomb, NM. (East of Mile Post 58, Pink House) Or you may contact Shawna Lewis by phone 505-330-8664
Published in Farmington Daily Times from July 2 to July 4, 2019
