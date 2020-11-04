Carolyn Jean Irvin (Hawkins)



Bloomfield - Carolyn Jean (Hawkins) Irvin, 68, of Bloomfield, New Mexico passed from life on Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born on July 9, 1952 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Frank Berthel (Keeto) Hawkins and Ruth Myrna (Green) Hawkins.



Carolyn was an upright, God- Fearing, faithful Christian woman, who devoted her life in loving and trusting the Lord Jesus with all her heart and soul; in which reflected all that she was and all that she did. She instilled the vital importance of love, trust, obedience and admiration, always, for the Lord into the hearts and minds of her children, grandchildren and others, no matter life's circumstances. Jesus and her children were everything to her.



She attended and served in church regularly, not as a member, but as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher and cleaning the church. She loved reading and studying God's word and sharing God's goodness and love with others. She impacted all that met her, knew her and loved her.



Carolyn enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting and crafting; she made beautiful things.



She joined and served in the United States Marine Corps after graduating High School, where she served as a cook and made it to the rank of Corporal prior to devoting the remainder of her life as a mother and a homemaker. Once all her children were raised and grown, she worked at a nursing home, still devoted in loving and serving others.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband; David Calvin Koch II, parents; Frank Berthel (Keeto) Hawkins and Ruth Myrna (Green) Hawkins and sister; Linda Ann Hawkins.



She is survived by her sons; Bryan Koch and Eric Koch, daughters; Alfrieda Diane Koch, Linda (Koch Dusenberry, Amanda (Koch) Gee, Rebecca (Koch) Buttons and Debra (Rowden) Clowser, brothers; Frank Williamson, 20 Grandchildren; Nathan, Rachel, Shyanne, Jimmy, Jennifer, Sherry, Justin, Westin, Jackson, Katelyn, Roy, Mikayla, Kaylee, Makenzie, Lillian, Stephan, Jean, Nathaniel, Brooklyn, Carter and 3 Great- Grandchildren; Josiah, Alina, Lilyana.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the Lindrith Baptist Church. A funeral will follow the viewing at 1:00 PM officiated by Pastor Monte Mullenix, and burial will follow immediately after funeral at the Lindrith Community Cemetery. A reception will be held following the burial at the Lindrith Baptist Church. Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Williamson and Cameron Scott. Pallbearers are Nathan Scott, Cliff Price, Manuel Munoz, Steve Coyle and Austin Coyle.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store